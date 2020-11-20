Animal Crossing: New Horizons calls for an end to politics

Nintendo publishes a guide to make sure organizations and businesses don’t spoil the player experience. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has not only succeeded in the market, but has also achieved some accolades and nominations.

He was chosen GOTY at the Tokyo Game Show and is a candidate to raise the prize at The Game Awards 2021. However, this Nintendo title has also been used for some political campaigns, among which is that of the already elected president of the States United, Joe Biden. The Kyoto company does not want the title to be impregnated with political content, so it has requested that “please avoid bringing politics into the game.”

Nintendo has distributed a guide to conduct referring to this particular event. “We really appreciate that so many people around the world are having fun with Animal Crossing: New Horizons (the game) for Nintendo Switch,” it can be read. “Thank you for the support and for helping us build a wonderful community.” And they continue. “Although our services and products are generally for personal use only, we understand that there may be some situations where businesses and organizations would like to use the game in relation to their business.” The Japanese company claims that it has published this guide to “preserve the experience” of the millions of players who enjoy the title.

What happens if you don’t follow Nintendo’s guidelines?

“If we observe that your activity is not following these rules or is damaging or having a bad influence on our community, we may ask you to stop that activity or the use of our content.” They will also consider taking other measures, such as the possibility of preventing future use for commercial purposes.

Nintendo is clear in maintaining that all content that appears on the islands must follow a family line that respects the fact that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a title for all ages. Discriminatory content and attempts to make money from such content will not be tolerated.



