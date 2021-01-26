Animal Crossing: New Horizons Announces Update

The inhabitants of the islands prepare to dress up and enjoy the holidays that their human counterparts will not be able to experience due to the coronavirus.

Since its launch in March 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has done nothing but sell copy. Given the great success achieved, it was obvious that Nintendo was not going to put the project aside in 2021. They already confirmed that they would continue working on content for the video game, something that has resulted in the next free update. Players will not be able to experience the carnival in real life (the virus is still lurking), but they will be able to do so in the virtual worlds created by the Kyoto company on Nintendo Switch. And from when? The content will arrive on January 28.

Among the novelties that the aforementioned update hides are the seasonal items, new emotions and objects to buy within the game. How could it be otherwise, the ad is accompanied by a trailer, which you can see on these lines.

All the news of the carnival update

The Carnival event will start in the middle of winter, but thanks to its dance challenges, the inhabitants of the islands will be able to warm up. It will be from February 15 when the Conga dancer arrives at the island’s plaza and distributes confetti without stopping. According to the press release sent by Nintendo, you can catch the feathers that float around the island, but only on that day. The trick is to use the network and then exchange them with Conga “for a passionate dance number.” The most difficult feathers to find are rainbow ones.

As for new emotions, Nintendo has prepared a very carnival set that can be purchased within the game. It’s available on the MiniNook shelves and can be paid for with berries, but only for a limited time. They are the following: Choreography, Vamos, Viva y Confeti. From February 1 there will be new outfits and seasonal items. The lovers ‘chocolates box and the lovers’ bouquet of flowers will only be available between February 1 and 14. Other items related to the Lunar New Year and the Grand Sports Final will also be made available to users.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Starting on March 26, it will be possible to purchase the Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack, which consists of a pack that includes six amiibo cards.