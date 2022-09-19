Animal Crossing: New Horizon Fan Cooks Mom’s Homemade Cake in Real Life

Another Animal Crossing fan: New Horizons decided to test their baking skills by recreating a special cake that the player receives from his mother in a Nintendo life simulator game. By posting a photo of the baked Animal Crossing creation on an online forum, the recreated cake is likely to delight other fans with how accurate and delicious it looks.

Many fans of the life simulator have tried their hand at reproducing in-game items in real products. Some take furniture, such as a wall clock with an image of a raccoon Animal Crossing: New Horizons, from the game and actually reproduce them in the form of functional goods. But since the free 2.0 update was released in November 2021, with cooking and more food added to the title, it’s probably become easier for fans to remake dishes and pastries from the game in real life.

According to Reddit user irrelevantmemeboi, their girlfriend baked a special homemade cake for mom from Animal Crossing New Horizons to celebrate their sister’s birthday. The photo they posted even showed a comparison between what their girlfriend did and what the player actually gets in the game. Fans will probably remember that they will receive a special cake from their mother in the game when they enter the life simulator on their birthday. Considering that the girl of the inappropriate memeboy baked a cake for their sister’s birthday, the occasion seems appropriate and relevant both in real life and in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

My girlfriend made mom’s homemade cake for her sister’s birthday, I think she did it! from AnimalCrossing

A photo in a Reddit thread showed that a friend of an inappropriate memeboy used a cat version of mom’s homemade cake in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Fans know there are other cake designs out there, but probably find this feline version adorable because of the cute handwritten way the icing is made in the game version. Fellow fans on the Reddit thread praised the cake-making skills of a friend of the Redditor, stating how accurate and beautifully detailed the cake is. Others were inspired by the Reddit post, and some hoped to bake the same Animal Crossing cookies: New Horizons for yourself.

With so many cute and adorable items found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it’s not surprising that players want to reproduce some of them in real life. Even though Nintendo produces and sells official products based on the life simulator, fans will probably want to create something of their own, as it will probably make these items more meaningful to them.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available on the Nintendo Switch.