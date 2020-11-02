Animal Crossing is coming to New Horizons

Nintendo Introduces Fall New Releases for Its Popular Virtual Life and Management Video Game for Nintendo Switch; update now available for free.

Autumn is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch in style with numerous new features at the content level; This is how Nintendo has presented it through a new trailer focused both on the unprecedented visual aspect of this new update and on the thematic content already available, giving a totally autumnal appearance to the islands of the players of such a popular simulation, management and virtual life.

Fall update now available

How could it be otherwise, this new autumn update of Animal Crossing: New Horizons grants a look totally adapted to the season of the year it represents, with an autumn-themed color palette with brown tones and with the different types of trees that will drop acorns and pinecones when shaken, all to collect raw materials to start working on new themed projects.

DIY projects that will also need large quantities of leaves that we can collect with the collecting nets; Up to five types of mushrooms will also appear, fine, flat, elegant, round and rare mushrooms. All of them useful both for projects that need said raw material and to consume. “It’s starting to get chilly, so you have to move to avoid getting cold. And by the way, stay toned! ”, Assures Porcinio in the trailer that you can see heading this news.

“Free Fall Update Now Available! There are a lot of surprises that will make your hair stand on end in Animal Crossing: New Horizons thanks to the new free update, now available! ”, They assure from Nintendo. All the thematic contents of this new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be available only until next November 30, 2020.



