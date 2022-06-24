Animal Crossing: everything new in July 2022 (beetles, fish, seasonal goods)

Every month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons new fish, sea creatures and beetles appear depending on which hemisphere the players are in. take part in any upcoming events. In addition, both areas usually have items or recipes related to the season that can be used for a limited time. For example, in July, residents of the northern hemisphere can collect summer shells and discover recipes for them, and players in the southern hemisphere can catch snowflakes to use them for making.

There are still some fish, beetles and sea creatures from the last few months that will still be available until July in both hemispheres. For example, yellow perch became available in the southern hemisphere from April 2022 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and players can still catch this fish in July. Active months for any creature can be viewed in Critterpedia via NookPhone.

Catching critters and participating in events will help players earn bells and unlock new items that are only available for a limited time. To prepare for the new content that will appear in July, players must make sure that they have a fishing rod, a net and a swimsuit at hand. In particular, players in the northern hemisphere should be prepared to catch a lot of bugs, as several critters that are worth thousands of bells will be added.

Every new bug for July 2022 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The new bugs will only appear in the northern hemisphere in July 2022, so players from the southern hemisphere can expect more of the same creatures that are currently available. You can catch beetles that arrived in the southern hemisphere in June 2022 at Animal Crossing: New Horizons, such as the Imperial Butterfly, which sells for 4,000 bells. In the northern hemisphere, 21 new beetles will appear in July 2022, which can be caught, and several of them can be sold for 10,000 bells or more.

Errors of the northern hemisphere for July 2022

Cicada shell (trees): available all day and sold for 10 bells. Grasshopper (ground): Available from 8:00 to 17:00 and sold for 160 bells. Brown cicada (trees): available from 8:00 to 17:00 and sold for 250 bells. Beetle (Ground): Available all day and sold for 300 bells.Reliable cicada (trees): available from 8:00 to 17:00 and sold for 300 bells.Giant cicada (trees): available from 8:00 to 17:00 and sold for 500 bells. ): available from 4:00 to 8:00 or from 16:00 to 19:00 and sold for 550 bells at Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Cane (trees): available from 4:00 to 8:00 or from 17:00 to 19:00 and is sold for 600 bell-stepping leaf (land under trees): available all day and sold for 600 bells of the blue weevil beetle (palm trees): available all day and sold for 800 bell tower Miyama (trees): available all day and sold for 1000 bells Horned dynastid (trees): available from 17:00 to 8:00 and sold for 1,350 bells. Saw Stag (trees): available all day and sold for 2000 bells with yclommatus Stag (palm trees): available from 17:00 to 8:00 and sold for 8000 bells. Horned Atlas (palm trees): available from 17:00 to 8:00 and sold for 8000 bells. and sold for 8,000 bells. Giant deer (trees): available from 23:00 to 8:00 and sold for 10,000 bells at Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Scarab beetle (trees): available from 23:00 to 8:00 and sold for 10,000 bells. trees): available from 17:00 to 8:00 and sold for 12,000 bells Giraffe deer (palm trees): available from 17:00 to 8:00 and sold for 12,000 bells. bells

Every new fish and sea creature for July 2022 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Unfortunately, as in the case of bugs, only in the northern hemisphere Animal Crossing: New Horizons new fish and sea creatures will be available in July. As with beetles, there are still valuable creatures to catch in the southern hemisphere, such as the saw shark or great white shark, which cost 12,000 and 15,000 bells, respectively. In July 2022, five new fish and three sea creatures will be added to the northern hemisphere.

Fish of the Northern Hemisphere for July 2022

Puffer fish (ocean): available all day and sold for 250 bells. Sweet Fish (river): Available all day and sold for 900 bells. Ocean Moonfish (Ocean): Available from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. and sold for 4,000 bells. day and sold for 10,000 bells. Fish-Naples (ocean): available from 4:00 to 21:00 and sold for 10,000 bells.

Sea creatures of the Northern Hemisphere for July 2022

Moon Jellyfish (little shadow): Available all day and sold for 600 bells. 4 a.m. and sold for 12,000 bells.