Animal Crossing BugOff Prizes Continue ACNH’s Worst Trend

Animal Crossing: The New Horizons Bug Off event is back, and it’s not much different from many of the game’s seasonal events. The premise is simple: Talk to Flick to start a bug-catching competition, during which the player must catch as many bugs as possible in three minutes. Each error is estimated at one point, with additional points awarded if more than three errors are detected in one session; then ten points can be exchanged for an item with an image of beetles. Scoring works a little differently if you play co-op and players get a trophy if they score enough points in one day.

Bug Off is one of the many recurring events in New Horizons that returns every summer. Similar events include the lackluster Animal Crossing fishing tournament, an almost duplicate event dedicated to fishing rather than catching bugs, maple leaf season, which involves collecting maple leaves and exchanging them for seasonal items, and Rabbit Day, when collected eggs are used to make seasonal items. . Unfortunately, all seasonal events are basically the same, and they make up most of ACNH’s post-game material.

Bug Off serves as a perfect example of New Horizon’s worst trend and does little to help the game’s already dwindling longevity. Almost every action of the event is just thinly veiled busy work, forcing the player to repeat what he has already done the whole game: collect items to exchange for furniture and clothes. The collection process doesn’t even change: players collect maple leaves with a net, collect mushrooms of the mushroom season like sticks, and collect Animal Crossing eggs: New Horizons’ Bunny Day, using a combination of all the usual collection methods.

ACNH continues to recycle events and prizes during events

Honestly, ACNH is a game about collecting and decorating, and it never claims otherwise. However, collecting critters to fill the museum and resources to create additional island elements are practically the only mini—games that are available in ACNH, and the fact that each seasonal event is just a redesigned version of an already familiar activity shows the lack of creativity. . The addition of Happy Home Paradise at least added a career path, but home decoration was not something new either.

At Animal Crossing: New Horizons certainly had its moment, but its refusal to adapt meant that the inevitable decline in popularity happened faster than necessary. It’s good to have an ACNH resident rich in bells, but once a player has a five-star island, an S-rank house, seasonally available critters, and a successful career in house design, there’s not much left to do. The original Animal Crossing had complete NES games that the player could collect and play, and the New Leaf update added two full-fledged mini-games to keep the game fresh. New Horizons refuses to introduce new mechanics, instead re-releasing old tasks and handing out barely discernible prizes. It is assumed that these exclusive prizes will make players come back, but in the end even the most devoted villagers should get bored with their accumulation of purely aesthetic furniture and clothes. Unfortunately, since Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now being ignored, Nintendo has announced that there will be no more major updates, so perhaps the series will give up its bad habit in the next entry.