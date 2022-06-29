Animal Crossing: Bug-Off Event 2022 (dates, times and awards)

The Bug-Off event is being held again at Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the summer of 2022. For the past two years, players have had the opportunity to play Bug-Off with the bug-loving character Flick, and this year is no different. During one Saturday or Sunday of each summer month, players can earn points that can be exchanged for exclusive summer items, and even earn trophies depending on how well they perform.

Flick is a fan—favorite recurring character in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. He appears on the island on random days and offers to buy bugs from the player for 1.5 times more expensive than they are usually sold. Players can also send bugs to Flick, and he will turn them into neat replica models.

Link: How Harvestella compares to ACNH and Rune Factory 5

This summer is no exception, and Flick is holding a classic Bug-Off game on the player’s island – a bug-catching competition. Players can find a Flick appearing on their islands before Resident Services every fourth Saturday in the Northern Hemisphere and every third Saturday in the Southern Hemisphere.

Animal Crossing Error (dates, times and awards)

Here are all the specific dates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bug-Off for 2022.

Northern Hemisphere: June 25, July 30, August 27, September 24. Southern Hemisphere: November 19, December 17, January 21, February 18.

These dates and times are not tied to time, and they can be accessed using Animal Crossing time travel methods.

Players can participate in the Bug-Off for the first time for free, after that the player will need to pay 500 Bells. Flick will appear on the island these days from 6 am to 9 pm and will set the player the task of catching as many bugs as possible in 3 minutes. Each mistake earns one point, and these points can be exchanged in sets of 10 pieces for random prizes.

Beetle Beetle Beetle Cockroach Millipede Termite Mound Meshed Cage For Beetles Putinaryukzak Butterfly Beetle Aloha ShirtcaSontic Ladybug Spider Door Plate Wallcover Ladybug

As a bonus, if players score a certain number of points, they will be rewarded with a trophy in their Animal Crossing mailbox the next day. 100 points for the bronze trophy, 200 points for the silver trophy and 300 points for the gold trophy.