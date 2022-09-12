Animal Crossing: A New Horizons Player Creates a Neat IKEA-based catalog of Items

Probably drawing inspiration from furniture found in their own homes, a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has created a beautiful piece of art, very similar to the vintage IKEA catalog cover. Since IKEA is such a major brand that is still relevant to many homeowners today, it seems quite appropriate for a life simulator player to make a crossover between the retailer and the furniture found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

It seems this fan enjoyed going back in time, as he probably drew inspiration from IKEA catalogs of the past in the fan art of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which they created. However, this is not the first time IKEA has moved to a life simulation video game on the Nintendo Switch. Back in 2021, IKEA Taiwan released a catalog on the theme of Animal Crossing, in which many visual effects from the name were introduced into the official furniture menu. One fan of the life simulator also built an IKEA-style store on his island with parking, a famous restaurant and a market.

Following the trend of IKEA-inspired original content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mstarliper has published an image of the cover of its furniture catalog. In the decoration, the color scheme looks with a sepia tint, which resembles an advertisement of the older generation. Some Animal Crossing Furniture Items: The New Horizons featured in the artist’s work were also inspired by vintage, probably specially chosen to keep up with the classic theme. To complete the piece, Mstarliper also included the cost of each item in the bells, the game currency, so that fans know how complete the setup will look in the life simulator.

Fans of the game probably enjoyed seeing a vintage version of some game items made by the artist. Comments on the Reddit thread praised Mstarliper for their work, saying they did a great job. Avid players of the game, members of the community also commented on the prices of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bell on the items in the catalog, noting how accessible some of them were. Others even noted that the fan art would look great in print, and the artist mentioned that they were still thinking about putting it up for sale.

After checking out Mstarliper’s Instagram account, the artist created several works of art from other video game series, such as Kirby and Pokemon. However, it looks like they did something for Animal Crossing for the first time: New Horizons. We hope that with the huge amount of furniture found in the life simulator, the artist will be inspired to create more of these items from the catalog that the community will probably like.