One particularly devoted fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons makes a real splash on the web, traveling to the real locations of each work of art in the game. Despite the fact that the game is known for its obviously carefree art style, the extremely popular exclusive Switch game includes real paintings and sculptures of the real world from the world’s best museums, which are a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons strives to see.

The only game in the long-running series that doesn’t start with one, Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Art Gallery is the fourth and last wing of the museum, which has one large room dedicated to different regions and periods of art. You can get into the art gallery of the New Horizons Museum only after you give Bluthers a work of art that is being sold by the cunning character Redd.

A world-traveling Animal Crossing player: The New Horizons in question is @MayPlaysTV, a streamer from the UK who started his search about five months ago. During these five months, the streamer noted a significant number of flags on his list, visiting 15 of the 43 artworks. The streamer documented his travels on social media, first showing an in-game clip of his character standing next to an illustration as his character, and then showing the real version from the real world, holding a custom-made Amiibo card as proof. .

Some of the highlights of the latest video include the “Beautiful Statue”, which represents the Venus of Milo, the “Mystical Statue”, also known as the bust of Nefertiti (ancient Egyptian queen), and the “Flower Painting”, which represents Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers”. According to May’s social networks, the streamer plans to visit Vienna next time, where you can find a number of other real versions of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Fortunately, there is no schematic Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler in real life, so fans can be sure that the various paintings and sculptures shown on the screen are real.

Video editing helps to quickly compare in-game art with their real counterparts, which makes the museum created by Blathers even more impressive. The same cannot be said about what happened to several other Animal Crossing players: New Horizons, who were very scared at the Blathers Museum after another player suddenly appeared on the screen due to an error.

Although it may take a long time before @MayPlaysTV completes his journey filled with art, the streamer has earned the support and admiration of many Animal Crossing online players: New Horizons, and his videos in TikTok are gaining from several thousand to more than a million views. Although most people probably won’t have the money or time (or dedication) to do such an undertaking, in Animal Crossing: New Horizons always has something new for players, and it’s much, much cheaper.