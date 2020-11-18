Angus Young remembers Malcolm Young’s last days

Angus Young of the band AC / DC recalled how difficult it was to see his late brother Malcolm live with dementia.

AC / DC’s Angus Young was visibly emotional in a new interview as he spoke of his late brother Malcolm Young’s battle with dementia.

Appearing at Australia’s 60 Minutes to mark the release of ‘Power Up,’ the interview took an emotional turn for Angus when it came to discussing Malcolm’s battle and his eventual death in 2017.

“I think the hardest thing was not so much that he passed, because it was kind of an end, a relief,” Angus said.

The musician added: “I think the worst part is the decline, that’s the difficult part. Because of how you met him, and then to see that it was gone. ”

As tears welled up in his eyes, Angus recalled making belated visits to his brother while he was in a nursing home in his later years.

“I would say, even to the end, if I were there… He had a big smile. And for me, that always gave me a kind of joy, ”Angus recalls.

“Even though I was in that state, it was always a pleasure to do it. And he still liked it a lot if he played the guitar for him. I would try to kick. But he always knew that I was there. So that was something important. I was with him towards the end, “he revealed.

Angus Young played music for his brother

Angus’ comments come after he told NME how he would play the Rolling Stones records on Malcolm while visiting him at the residence.

“I played a little guitar for him and he was glad every time we did that,” Angus recalls of subsequent visits to his older brother.

“One of the last records I put on him was The Rolling Stones when they were doing a lot of old blues tracks (‘Blue And Lonesome’ from 2016) and he thought it was great,” he recounted.

The ‘Power Up’ album is a joyous celebration of unbridled heavy rock that has served them well for nearly 50 years and, we can hope, a unifying cry for the future. Do you remember the trajectory of Malcolm Young?



