Angus Cloud from Euphoria fractured his skull after being trapped in a construction pit in 2013: details

The 24-year-old “Euphoria” star, who played the beloved drug dealer Fesco in the HBO series, spoke in detail about the 2013 accident in an interview with Variety published on Wednesday, August 10.

“I broke my skull on Friday, the 13th,” the actor, who was a teenager at the time, told the publication. He explained how, while walking home alone at night in Oakland, California, he fell into a construction pit at least 10 feet deep.

“I woke up 12 hours later at the bottom,” the TV star said, noting that as a result of the incident he had internal bleeding and broken fingers. “I fell into a trap. But they won’t find me there. I found myself. Or God found me, call it whatever you want.”

As soon as he realized he would have to get out of the hole, the West Coast native switched to “survival mode” and climbed out before taking the bus back to his mother’s house.

“She thought I was taking drugs because my pupils were so damn dilated,” the North Hollywood actor continued, adding that his mom helped him stay awake and kept giving him water.

“I started to feel very sick with crimson blood,” Cloud said. “Then my mom took me to the children’s hospital, and they saved my life. That’s what the scar is for. They cut my head open, put some screws and a plate in the place where I cracked my skull, and shit, sealed me back, that’s all.”

In the popular HBO series, the character of Cloud Fez accidentally hits his grandmother with a crowbar when he tries to stop a fight. The incident is used to explain why the character dropped out of school, and may explain his slow speech.

The Line performer said that sometimes he has the same experiences when he mixes “the beginning of one word with the end of the next.”

Cloud added that he had done “physical therapy” to recover. “And in general, a little speech therapy, but that’s it. Just for a couple of weeks, because I thought, “Uh-uh.”

“The brain is so fragile,” he continued, noting that he was in the hospital recovering from an injury for about a week in the intensive care unit. “It was damn close, like nothing really happened. I’m so happy that I just have a little brain damage. You know, it’s so insignificant that it’s not even worth talking about.