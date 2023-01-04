After more than a decade of waiting, James Cameron’s “Avatar” franchise has finally returned to theaters with “The Way of Water.” As the name suggests, we learned about a new Na’vi tribe living on Pandora: the reef people known as the Metkaina. The third film is already ready, and James Cameron recently talked about his plans for Avatar 3, including some potentially evil Na’vi.

The Na’vi, also known as the giant blue humanoid creatures inhabiting Pandora, have intrigued audiences since the first Avatar movie hit theaters in 2009. slowed down. And it seems that in the upcoming triquel we will get more insidious Na’vi. James Cameron recently spoke to the French edition of 20 Minutes (via CinemaBlend subsidiary GamesRadar), where he was asked about what he would like to bring to future sequels. The famous director replied:

The difference of cultures from those that I have already shown. The fire will be represented by “people of ashes”. I want to show the na’vi from the other side, because so far I have shown only their good sides.

Well, the color intrigued me. Although at first it seemed that the Na’vi represent one type of culture, it is clear that there are all different tribes on Pandora. And although the first two films featured gentle and kind tribes, they do not seem to be playing the role of Ashen People in Avatar 3. Is it December 2024 already?

James Cameron’s comments about Ash People and his plans for Na’vi show how methodically the Titanic director approached his work on the Avatar franchise. Eventually, he has a five-movie story planned, though that will depend on how well sequels like “The Way of Water” do at the box office. And I’m fascinated to see how the various Na’vi tribes go into battle and enter into antagonist relationships for the first time in the franchise.

Later in the same interview, James Cameron talked about his plans for Na’vi in future Avatar films, especially in the upcoming triquel. This film is already ready, as he shot the second and third films one after the other. He spoke about his vision of Na’vi in future releases, saying:

In the early films there are very negative human examples and very positive examples of Na’vi. In Avatar 3, we will do the opposite. We will also explore new worlds, continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best. The rest were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving food. But, obviously, everything will depend on how Avatar 2 will be perceived, whether it will find its audience.

Sounds pretty exciting. While the first two Avatar films were mostly about Na’vi and local creatures opposing the RDA, it looks like James Cameron will turn this on its head in the upcoming triquel. And while it’s mind-blowing enough, he thinks the last two films will be the best of all. Let’s hope that they really come true.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is already in cinemas and is raising money. Check out the movie release dates in 2023 to plan your next movie. Unfortunately, we will have to wait for Avatar 3 for another year, although it has already been filmed.