Angry Birds 2 Comes To Huawei AppGallery

Angry Birds 2 is coming to Huawei AppGallery. Huawei continues to work hard to improve the AppGallery ecosystem. The Chinese manufacturer has now agreed with Rovio, the developer of Angry Birds, one of the cult names of the mobile game world. In line with this agreement, Angry Birds 2 will take its place in the Huawei AppGallery.

It will be possible to watch the Angry Birds movie on Huawei’s video service. In addition, Angry Birds-themed dials will decorate the screens of Huawei’s Watch Fit 3 and Watch 3 smart watches.

The game can be played for entertainment purposes only. But players will also be encouraged to actually spend money. Huawei will also offer some special promotions for it. 50% of the price paid on the first in-game purchase will be refunded. A 20% refund will be made for further transactions.

Angry Birds 2 can be considered as one of the most concrete indicators of Huawei AppGallery’s efforts to expand its game portfolio. There is 500 percent more game content in the store compared to the previous year. A dedicated tab has also been added to the store to speed up access to games.