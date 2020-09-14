Angelique Boyer returns to soap opera

Angelique Boyer and Andrés Palacios star in the new Televisa telenovela, Imperio de mentiras

This Monday, September 14, Agelique Boyer returns to Televisa’s soap operas, nothing more and nothing less than the hand of Andrés Palacios. Both actors will star in Imperio de Lies, the new production of Giselle Gonzalez.

With their Empire of Lies, Angelique Boyer and Andrés Palacios promise to enter the public into a world where the lies of their characters entangle one another, constantly changing the fate of the telenovela.

According to Giselle González, producer of Televisa and who is at the head of this project, there are white lies and others that hurt the soul. She shared that this story is an adaptation of a Turkish series, but it is intended to be even more attractive.

It’s an adaptation of the (Turkish) series by Eylem Canbolat, so it was thinking about what changes I’m going to make to make the characters grow even more. It is a great commitment, everything is written in one way, but I have an obligation to make it more attractive.

The producer shared that the “spark” was sought in every aspect and promised that Angelique Boyer and Andrés Palacios will present a super chemistry on screen.

Each project has its magic, here we have a wonderful couple of protagonists, a sensational cast and I know that will bring a lot, we have everything to make it happen and for the public to fall in love, said González, who has been at the forefront of other successes television programs such as La Candidata and Caer en Tempntación.

The story of Empire of Lies is of a police cut and consists of 92 chapters; in addition to a great cast: Angelique Boyer, Andrés Palacios, Susana González, Leticia Calderón, Alejandro Camacho, Patricia Reyes Spindola, Alejandra Robles Gil and Juan Martín Jáuregui, among others.

Angelique Boyer stressed that this story is quite different since from the beginning the protagonists are already a couple, but they must fight to stay together and their love afloat.

It will be very different, because it is a great love story within a very tragic one, full of action and intrigue and with a leading couple who, unlike what we normally see, are united from the beginning and from there we see how they face things that are separating them, said the protagonist.

For her part, Palacios announced that there will be a lot of love, but also a lot of hostility, where the personals will really meet.

They are recognized from rejection, from disagreement, that is not usual, it is a very attractive story that has all the elements with this central plot that has to do with relating and rediscovering love from hostility and prejudice, he added. Andrés Palacios.

This telenovela is also under the baton of director Walter Doehner (films El Viaje de Teo, La Cuarto Azul) and Juan Pablo Blanco (new version of Cuna de Lobos), in addition to the creativity of Armando Zafra, Luis Arturo Rodríguez, Luis García and Hugo Muñoz. Empire of Lies will seek to capture viewers, betting on the originality of its story and the audiovisual quality of the melodrama.

It is a story where there is a lot to cut from, anecdotes and circumstances that have you glued to the screen.

The protagonist shared that this is a challenge, in which the goal is to have viewers excited to be on the television at 9:30 p.m.

I think we are going to captivate the public and the idea is to do it in such a way that we return to this scheme where you are excited to be at home promptly at 9:30 p.m. so as not to miss any detail, confessed Angelique Boyer.

Angelique Boyer, Andrés Palacios and their entire Empire of Lies will hit the screen tonight at 9:30 p.m.

A mix of small and big lies that will turn the lives of many, according to Giselle González, executive producer.



