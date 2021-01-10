Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh (14) is now as tall as she is

Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh out and about together

Children, how time goes by. You can tell that you’re getting older, especially in the rapid development of celebrity kids. It should seem like yesterday that Hollywood star Angelina Jolie presented her little daughter Shiloh to the public for the first time.

Back then, the girl’s cute pout, similar to that of her famous mom, caused a stir. In the years that followed, it was Shiloh’s androgynous look that made headlines . The latest pictures prove that the young blonde has not been on the screen for a long time: Shiloh is now 14 years old and just as tall as Angelina.

Out and about together – with a mask, of course

If Angelina Jolie hadn’t walked right next to her kids, the paparazzi would probably not have recognized the blonde girl in particular. On the one hand, this is due to the corona mask on her face and the completely changed hairstyle, but on the other hand to the rapid growth spurt that it must have made last. The celebrity offspring is actually 14-year-old Shiloh, who now looks like a real teenage girl.

As you can clearly see in the photos, she has long since caught up with Mama Angelina in terms of size. Will it stay that way? After all, the actress is “only” 1.70 m tall, Shilo’s dad Brad Pitt is ten centimeters taller. Maybe she’ll catch up with her soon too.