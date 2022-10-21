Angelina Jolie will play opera singer Maria Callas in the biopic of Pablo Larrain

The script comes from ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight.

Angelina Jolie got the role of opera singer Maria Callas in a biopic.

The film directed by Pablo Larrain (Spencer, Jackie) titled “Maria” “tells the stormy, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and reinterpreted in her last days in Paris in the 1970s.” as Variety reports.

The script was written by the creator of “Sharp Visors” Stephen Knight, who worked with Larrain on “Spencer”.

Speaking about the role, Jolie said: “I take responsibility for Maria’s life and legacy very seriously. I will give everything in my power to cope with this task. Pablo Larrain is a director I’ve admired for a long time. To be able to tell more about Maria’s story with him and based on Stephen Knight’s script is a dream.”

Callas was one of the most famous soprano singers of the 20th century, who was born in America in 1923, but grew up in Greece from the age of 13.

During her career, she struggled with myopia, which almost made her blind. The singer has also been implicated in a number of scandals, including an alleged rivalry with fellow soprano Renata Tebaldi and an affair with Aristotle Onassis.

“The opportunity to combine my two deepest and most personal passions, cinema and opera, was a long—awaited dream,” Larrain said. “To do this with Angelina, a supremely brave and inquisitive artist, is an exciting opportunity. A real gift.”

Jolie’s last acting success was in Marvel’s “Forever” 2021, where she played Tena alongside Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani.

“Maria” will be a continuation of the psychological drama “Spencer”, in which Kristen Stewart played Princess Diana.

In a five – star review , NME wrote: “Spencer won’t appeal to staunch royalists, but Larrain and Stewart have succeeded in presenting a fresh and perhaps instructive impression of one of the most dismembered figures of the 20th century. This Diana is not an “English rose” or “queen of hearts”, but a traumatized, cornered animal desperately trying to escape from a gilded cage.”