Angelina Jolie: What did Jennifer say about her pregnancy?

The rivalry between Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie dates back two decades … How did Brad Pitt’s ex experience Mrs Smith’s pregnancy?

There is still water in the gas between Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston … It must be said that the latter did not really appreciate being bitten by Brad Pitt. How did she deal with the fact that she was pregnant?

Angelina Jolie has many children, in short. The star adopted a whole small tribe of children whom she knew how to pamper from an early age.

She had Maddox, her first child, on her own … Being a famous actress helps in this sense, although Brad Pitt was quickly a father to him.

After his romance with Jennifer Aniston, Brad seduced his partner on the set of a movie: Mr & Mrs Smith. Of course, the two exes are no longer together today.

Although they adopted many children, the couple were able to have children naturally. Lovely news for Angelina Jolie! Less for Jen …

Indeed, it seems that Jennifer Aniston broke down in tears after learning that the Tomb Raider actress was pregnant. “The world was surprised and I was surprised,” she told Vanity Fair at the time.

JENNIFER ANISTON, ANGRY AS ANGELINA JOLIE COMES INTO BRAD PITT’S LIFE

It must be said that it was four and a half years of marriage between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. A marriage that was shattered when Angelina Jolie arrived.

Ironically, today our Lara Croft is in a cold war with her ex-husband. Although things have calmed down lately.

Earlier, Jennifer Aniston had had to get used to the images of Angelina Jolie standing next to her ex. The two were in Kenya, accompanied by Maddox, Angie’s first child.

“I would be a robot if I said I didn’t feel moments of anger, pain or shame,” she will say. “I was shocked by the photos, but hey, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”



