Angelina Jolie took daughter Zahara to Spelman College on the day of entry: “I haven’t started crying yet”

One happy student — and a mother with mixed feelings. Angelina Jolie got excited when she helped her daughter Zahara officially move into her dorm at Spelman College.

The 47-year-old “Eternal” actress was photographed with campus officials upon arrival at the School of Humanities in Atlanta on Wednesday, August 10. “Welcome to the campus… Zahara, c’2026!!” The school’s vice president of Student Affairs Darryl Holloman signed the slideshow on Instagram.

In one photo, Jolie and her 17-year-old daughter are standing side by side in a dorm, while Zahara covers her face with a mask due to problems with COVID-19.

The administrator also shared a video in which the Oscar winner frankly describes what it’s like to take another of her children to college. “I’ll cry if I tell you about today,” Jolie admitted. “I haven’t started crying yet, so… hopefully I can hold back.”

Despite the excitement of saying goodbye to Zahara during the school year, the “Maleficent” star said she is “so excited” that the teenager has joined the Spelman community.

Last month, the California native announced that Zahara was heading to the prestigious HBCU. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” Jolie signed the Instagram post on July 31: “Congratulations to all the new students starting this year. It’s a very special place and honor to have a family member as the new Spelman girl.”

The mother and daughter duo celebrated the achievement at a school event where Jolie showed off her dance moves. In TikTok, which has since gone viral, the star of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider joined other parents and alumni who participated in Electric Slide.

Jolie shares Zahara with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The former couple separated in 2016 after two years of marriage, and are also parents to Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14. Earlier this month, the 58-year-old Troy Actor gushed about Zahara’s future in college.

“I’m so proud of her,” Pitt told Vanity Fair while promoting his film “Bullet Train.” “She’s so smart. She’ll do even better in college. It’s an exciting and wonderful time to find your own path and pursue your interests. I’m so proud. …Where does time go, right? They grow up too fast. It brings tears to my eyes.”

Although Pitt and Jolie have been legally single since 2019, they continue to fight a messy custody battle over their underage children. Amid the court drama, a source exclusively told us that the Ad Astra star is “pushing” to see her children “as often as possible, wherever they are.”

The insider added: “Brad cherishes every moment spent with the kids. He likes being a parent, and he was trying to make the most of a difficult situation, given how hostile he was with Angelina.”