Angelina Jolie: These 5 Must-See Movies With The Actress!

Here are the 5 films with actress Angelina Jolie that you absolutely must see at least once! We give you more details.

Angelina Jolie has a superb career under her belt.

She is one of the greatest actresses in Hollywood. Angelina Jolie enjoys a great notoriety that goes beyond American borders.

While waiting for the release of the next Marvel, The Eternals where the young woman will play Thena, let’s take stock of her greatest successes. Here are 5 films of the young woman to see or re-watch for you!

The movie Girl, Interrupted will always be remembered. This psychological drama released in 1999 is based on the memoir of Susanna Kaysen of the same name.

In this film starring Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie stars as Lisa, a charismatic and manipulative young woman who has been in a mental hospital since her childhood. This role earned her the award for best actress in a supporting role. Her performance will be acclaimed worldwide.

It is impossible to talk about the career of the beautiful actress without mentioning the film Lara Croft, Tomb Raider. In 2001, the public discovered this pretty adventurer in an action film based on the video game of the same name.

For this role, the young woman received training worthy of a military. She indeed had to learn to use weapons and fight for the film.

The film is a real success. He’ll even get a sequel in 2003 and once again it’s the pretty woman who will play Lara Croft.

ANGELINA JOLIE: THESE FILMS NOT TO BE MISSED

In 2015, viewers discovered their favorite actress in the movie By The Sea. The young woman is not only featured in the feature film, but she is also its screenwriter and director.

In By The Sea, Jolie plays host to her then-husband actor Brad Pitt. After Mr & Mrs Smith, this is the second film where we see them together on screen.

Here, we discover a couple who are having problems in their marriage. The film could have been inspired by their real love life since a year later the two stars announced their divorce.

Another must-see movie is First They Killed My Dad. This film is also inspired by Loung Ung’s memoirs of the same name. Here again, the young woman is wearing the film director’s cap.

The feature film is also available on the Netflix streaming platform! To see as soon as possible.

Finally, another film where Angelina Jolie does not appear onscreen but remains on the production team is Unbroken. Released in 2014, it tells the story of a former Olympic athlete who joined the military during World War II.

The young man survived 47 days at sea after her plane crashed before the Japanese captured him. We thus find the story of a man tortured by her past who tries somehow to rebuild himself.