Angelina Jolie: Their trust in Johnny Depp in The Tourist!

Angelina Jolie, accomplice with Johnny Depp? Brad Pitt’s ex has a very successful career in Hollywood and has even become a fixture. She notably stood out in the Lara Croft saga or in the film Mr & Ms. Smith in 2005. Since then, she has been making a series of blockbusters and has been very successful.

The 45-year-old actress has therefore been able to meet many actors in recent years. In addition, in 2010, she starred alongside Johnny Depp in the movie The Tourist. In the action film, the star puts herself in Elise Clifton-Ward’s shoes and is under surveillance. Police are looking for her lover Alexander Pearce.

One day, Elise receives a letter from her husband giving her precise instructions. She must take a train to Venice as quickly as possible in order to find him. Then, once on the train, she has to approach a man so that the police will mistake him for Pearce. She therefore chooses to accost Frank Tupelo (Johnny Depp).

Frank Tupelo finds himself in danger in spite of himself and does everything to escape the police with Elise. The film grossed over $ 278 million worldwide and was a big hit. In fact, Angelina Jolie seems to have enjoyed playing in this romantic film.

Angelina Jolie therefore shared the poster with Johnny Depp and seems to have fond memories of the shoot. It was the very first time that she had played with the flagship actor Tim Burton. The cast was therefore very happy and we can understand its success. Nevertheless, the two actors were mostly in phase during filming.

If there’s a great chemistry between Jolie and Johnny Depp, it’s no accident. Indeed, the actress said she quickly got along with her co-stars. Besides being a very good actor, Johnny has managed to put Brad Pitt’s ex at ease with his many jokes.

“There are images, which I’m surprised, that didn’t surface, of a good 15 to 20 minutes where we couldn’t stop laughing,” the actress said in Popsugar. In fact, Jolie admits that the production had to shoot a few scenes several times because of the giggles between the actors.

“We ruined a lot of the scene. I got the producers really frustrated because we couldn’t get past that, ”she said. However, Johnny Depp and Angelina were also able to confide in their roles as parents. They therefore had many points in common and great discussions on the set. “This is someone you feel directly comfortable with,” she confessed.