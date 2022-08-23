Angelina Jolie takes daughter Vivienne to see and meet the cast of the movie “Dear Evan Hansen” in Philadelphia.

Musical date of mother and daughter. Angelina Jolie took her daughter Vivienne to see “Dear Evan Hansen” and meet the cast of the national tour behind the scenes.

“👋👋👋 waving back @Angelina Jolie and Vivienne this weekend in Philadelphia,” the official account of “Dear Evan Hansen” shared on Twitter on Monday, August 22, along with a photo of the 47—year-old Oscar winner and her 14-year-old daughter. with actor Anthony Norman. In the second photo, Vivien appeared to be holding a cast on Evan’s arm as she and Jolie grinned along with the rest of the cast.

The duo’s outing took place just over a week after the “Interrupted Life” star dropped Vivien’s older sister, Zahara, off to college. “I’ll cry if I talk about today,” Jolie admitted in a video shared by Spelman College Vice president for Student Affairs Darryl Holloman on August 10, helping a 17-year-old teenager move into a dorm. “I haven’t started crying yet, so… hopefully I can hold back.”

Despite the emotional moment, the “Maleficent” star noted that she is “so excited” that her daughter will go to school and become part of the Spelman community.

Jolie shares Vivien and Zahara with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The former couple, who also have Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne’s twin brother, Knox, 14, announced their separation in 2016 after two years of marriage and more than a decade together. Although the couple has not been officially married since 2019, Jolie and Pitt, 58, are in the midst of a messy custody battle over their underage children.

Earlier this month, the changeling actress was revealed as an anonymous plaintiff in an FBI lawsuit over the agency’s investigation into the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star. According to Park, in March, Jolie filed a lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), requesting documents related to the 2016 airplane incident that led to their split. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, she claimed that she “searched for hidden information for… years to ensure that her children would receive”the “care” and “counseling” they needed to “remedy the harm caused.”

The complaint also described the plaintiff as “the victim of the attack herself” and claimed that the FBI “hindered and continues to hinder her efforts to provide her children with the necessary ongoing care and medical care, and also caused additional harm to the children.” in the family law system.”

A source told us at the time that the wanted star already had access to the information requested in the lawsuit. “All parties have had this information for years, which was used in previous court proceedings,” the insider said. “There is nothing new here and serves no purpose.”