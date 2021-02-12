Angelina Jolie: Shiloh broke Brad Pitt’s heart once again!

At war with Maddox, Brad Pitt is losing the support of his daughter, Shiloh. The young woman broke her daddy’s heart.

Brad Pitt is at its worst. The American actor who no longer sees his children as often as he would like has lost the support of Angeline Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh.

Indeed, the 57-year-old actor does not see his children as he would like. Last I heard, the relationship between her children is still very fragile.

Shiloh, his 14 year old daughter just sent him a message and it is very hard to swallow. Indeed, the young woman made a more than radical decision.

She would like to change her last name and thus cross out her daddy’s name. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt will therefore be called Shiloh Pitt. A decision taken overnight.

Indeed, on her social networks, which the young woman keeps to herself, she withdrew her second name. “This is a huge rejection of Brad and a sign that he could lose Shiloh to Angelina,” a source close to the actor told the Mirror.

And that’s not all. “Even if she didn’t want to hurt him, it’s a real kick in the teeth,” we learn via the Mirro. Angelina Jolie’s ex Brad Pitt is at its lowest, the same source said.

“The actor lives and breathes for these children. Family is everything to him. So it must hurt, for sure, “we learn. So what will be the reaction of Angelina Jolie’s ex upon hearing this harsh news?

SHILOH JOLI-PITT GETS A LITTLE FURTHER FROM HIS DAD, BRAD PITT

Not long ago, Angelina Jolie told Vogue that the situation with Brad Pitt was tough. She told reporters she was weathering the storm with her children.

“The last few years have been quite difficult. I focused on healing our family. Things are slowly coming back to normal, as if the ice is melting and the blood is coming back to my body ”, she confided with a lot of philosophy. And that’s not all.

Currently, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox live alongside Angelina Jolie. Brad Pitt is said to have asked his lawyer for a 50/50 guard.

However, his ex, Angelina Jolie would oppose this organization. The American actress, who educates her children in her own way, does not want her husband to interfere.

Not very talkative in the press, the actress had made some confidences about her divorce from Brad Pitt. “I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision, “she said. He continued: “My children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth. In fact, they are six very courageous and very strong young people ”.