Angelina Jolie poses with her fans breathless

The beauty of Angelina Jolie can hypnotize anyone, and fans have fallen even more in love with this souvenir photo.

Actress Angelina Jolie continues to prove that she is one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. The “Maleficent” star was remembered by an Instagram account of one of the thousands of her fans, where they remembered one of the sexiest photos of Jolie.

In the black and white image we can see Angelina posing with a too deep neckline, as she is wearing a robe that is ajar and shows a bit of the actress’s sexy anatomy. Her look is complemented by her loose hair and her hand on it, as she looks up at the sky.

Angelina’s fans love to see Brad Pitt’s ex-wife’s past photos, but also note that the 45-year-old star hasn’t changed much over time, and she still looks just as spectacular as she did years ago.

Angelina Jolie and her fight against violence

Something fans admire a lot about Angelina Jolie is that she uses her voice to fight for various causes. The United Nations Goodwill Ambassador recently spoke about the rising tide of domestic violence during the pandemic in Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

Learn about domestic violence. Learn how trauma affects our health and can lead to biological changes, particularly in children. Take these problems seriously, ”she said.

The actress of “Se Busca” declared that women who suffer violence in their homes should receive the support of family and friends, as this will help them to get out of that abyss in which they find themselves.

In the same way, the talented woman in the cinema declared that people who suffer domestic violence should not be judged, since many times there is social, economic and legal pressure on the victims that forces them to remain silent about their aggressors.



