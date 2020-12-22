Angelina Jolie is preparing her revenge against Brad Pitt!

Angelina Jolie does not seem to have said her last word. So, she is determined to win sole custody of her children with Brad Pitt!

The romance between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has been over for four years now. Today they are at war for sole custody of their six children.

According to a Life & Style source, relayed by Gossip Cop, Angelina Jolie wants to take revenge on her ex-husband.

Thus, she would like to unveil videos of Brad Pitt. In these images, which are said to date from before his divorce from her, the actor is said to be drunk.

It seems important here to point out that the actor struggled with alcoholism for a long time. At an awards ceremony last January, he confessed to having done so. Congratulations to him !

But, still according to Life & Style, Angelina Jolie would be angry that her ex-husband went on a trip with the top model Nicole Poturalski to the Chateau Miraval.

The 45-year-old actress reportedly claimed to have been “humiliated” when he and his 25-year-old girlfriend went to the estate they owned. And what’s more, in which they got married six years ago! Oops …

The young woman therefore seems ready to do anything to end this divorce and obtain sole custody of their six children!

ANGELINA JOLIE AND HER VIDEOS!

The mystery remains about these famous videos. However, they would contain video surveillance footage and videos from Angelina Jolie’s personal phone.

So these would be images that could spoil Brad Pitt’s “good family man” image. “Brad’s relatives are afraid Angie recorded him drunk or yelling at the children,” an anonymous source understands. Ouch!

While this is just a rumor, it remains to be seen whether this threat could tip the scales one way or another, amid the custody dispute over Angelina Jolie and Brad. Pitt. To be continued !



