Angelina Jolie: Great friendship with Jack Black!

Angelina Jolie has been close friends with actor Jack Black for several years now. Back on this friendship! Between Angelina Jolie and actor Jack Black, it was love at first sight! Their friendship has always been healthy and genuine.

Solid friendships in Hollywood are rare. While they exist, they usually don’t last a lifetime. However, Jack Black and Angelina Jolie prove us the opposite.

They don’t just just shoot together, and leave each other until the next shoot, no! The two actors are real friends who hang out outside of work.

Angelina Jolie has always been very discreet about her private life. Especially when it comes to her circle of friends. She does everything to preserve the people she loves.

And when it comes to meeting Jack Black, it’s not just from when they worked together in Kung Fu Panda.

Imagine that they got to know each other instead in another animated film that is none other than Shark Tale: a family film released in 2004, which starred the famous Will Smith.

But also Renee Zellweger, Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese… And our dear Jack Black and Angelina Jolie. The latter played the main roles.

Angelina Jolie: this very beautiful friendship that she has with Jack Black!

ANGELINA JOLIE AND JACK BLACK: THEIR SACRED MOMENTS

And it was while doing a promotional tour at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004 that the two actors bonded. In fact, in a 2011 interview with the Daily Herald, the actress said:

“The movie Shark Tale was the start of a blossoming friendship… We used to say that you learn more about someone in an hour of play, rather than a year of conversation, so I think that’s what happened between him and me.

Shortly after Shark Tale, Jack Black and Angelina Jolie again starred in the movie Kung Fu Panda.

After working together for so many years, they have therefore become very good friends. Their respective families really like each other. They even share a lot of moments together.

In 2016, Brad Pitt’s family and Jack Black’s family celebrated Easter together. They also had lunch together on several occasions.

However, Jack Black said it was not his habit since he is of Jewish faith. He therefore does not celebrate Christian holidays.

But he assured that he would always be there to attend his friend’s events, despite his religion: “I’m a great Jew, so I don’t really understand Easter traditions …”

He then continued: “But I know it: Easter at Brad and Angie’s is really great… The kids love it too. Shiloh, Zahara, Pax and Knox are very fond of Samuel, Black’s son. The two families are therefore in osmosis.