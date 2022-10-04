Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt Physically Abused Their Children in 2016 During Her Counterclaim

Although Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have legally separated since 2019, the “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” star couple continues their divorce battle. The latest are some particularly serious allegations from Jolie regarding her ex’s treatment of her and their children during the plane incident, which occurred immediately after she filed her application in 2016. Jolie spoke in detail about the alleged abuse after she had previously filed it in court last year.

In a counterclaim filed by Angelina Jolie’s lawyers on Tuesday in response to the fact that Pitt sued her because of their former wine company, new documents claim that Brad Pitt, during a flight on a private plane that took place on September 14, 2016, the actor subjected Jolie and his children to physical abuse violence. As the document says, partially (through people):

When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child, and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To throw Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself back into the seats of the plane, injuring Jolie’s back and elbow. The children rushed inside and all courageously tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt strangled one of the children and punched the other in the face. Some of the children begged Pitt to stop. They were all scared.

According to the documents, during the 2016 flight, Brad Pitt also “periodically came out of the tail of the plane to shout and swear at them” and “poured beer over Jolie,” as well as poured beer and red wine over his children. Apparently, Jolie chose not to go into the details of the events of the 2016 flight before “protecting” her children from “experiencing the pain that Pitt caused the family that day.” However, since Pitt sued her, she was “forced” to “publicly defend herself.”

It turned out that Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie back in February of this year, citing the fact that the couple’s preliminary agreement on Chateau Miraval, which they acquired together back in 2008, was violated when she sold her share without his consent and at the same time she “tried to harm him” purposefully. Along with Jolie’s allegations of violence, the actress’ latest documents state that “no such agreement ever existed” between her and Pitt.

On Jolie’s part, the documents state that she offered Pitt to sell her part of Chateau Miraval before going somewhere else, but he “demanded” that she sign a non-disclosure agreement regarding conversations outside court about his physical and emotional abuse of her and their children. Jolie allegedly refused, and Pitt refused to buy her share in the wine company.

