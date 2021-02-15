Angelina Jolie causing Brad Pitt to go to hell?

According to several rumors, it seems that the beautiful Angelina Jolie is making Brad Pitt live a real hell over their children!

In 2005, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The two fell in love with each other. Unfortunately, it looks like they’ve been at war since their divorce.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had decided to get married in 2014 to the delight of their fans. Unfortunately for them, they divorced only two years later.

And the least we can say is that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are not on good terms. According to National Enquirer information, it looks like the actress is putting her ex through hell.

According to the media, she would stand in the way of the actor and their children. The pretty brunette would do things on purpose for her ex and her children on busy days.

But that’s not all. The outlet claims that the young woman even allowed the actor to see her children while he had a ceremony on the same day. The handsome blond wouldn’t know what to do to escape his ex’s tactics.

The media Gossip Cop has decided to investigate these rumors. And it seems that the latter are totally false. Indeed, according to the terms of the divorce, Angelina Jolie could lose custody of her children if she prevents Brad Pitt from seeing them.

BRAD PITT IN TANGLES WITH HIS BIG CHILDREN

Angelina Jolie wouldn’t make life difficult for Brad Pitt regarding their children, according to a source at Gossip Cop. On the other hand, the divorce caused great tensions between the dad and his children.

According to Page Six, Brad Pitt was still spending a few vacation with Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox. On the other hand, he would not have a good relationship with his older children at all. Namely Pax and Maddox.

One thing’s for sure, things wouldn’t go very well since the divorce. For her part, Angelina Jolie is moving forward. In an interview with Vogue UK, she made several confidences.

The mom revealed, “I feel like I’ve overcome a lot. I am now trying to believe in the future (…) The years that have just passed have been quite difficult “.

Brad Pitt’s ex also explained, “I focused on healing my family’s wounds. Things are slowly returning to normal. As if the ice was melting and blood was flowing through my veins again ”.

For his part, Brad Pitt is reportedly renewing ties with Jennifer Aniston. For now, the two exes have decided not to get back together. But the fans are waiting for it!