Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt go to court for their children

Those who were the most famous couple in Hollywood, Angelina and Jolie Brad Pitt, will now fight for joint custody of their children, even in court

According to the media, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will have to meet in court, since the actor wants to have joint custody of their children, so he had no choice but to involve the courts.

“Brad is calling for 50/50 custody to be established and maintained,” a source tells Entertainment Tonight (ET) about the hearing. “Angelina wants to be fair when it comes to custody. She is very structured with the kids. Brad has high hopes [that they can] try to make it work because of the importance of co-parenting.”

Brad Pitt, for the most part, has been respectful of Angelina’s upbringing. While he does not agree with everything, he knows that she loves children and wants the best for them. He also knows that his love and presence are necessary. ”

Brad Pitt and Jolie already had an agreement

Apparently, the ex-couple originally reached a custody agreement in November 2018, but it didn’t work out, and while Brad has “done everything he can to avoid a court situation,” he feels like “he has been left with no other choice.”

And it is that for Brad it is important that children do not worry about the current situation of their parents and that they do not feel trapped in the middle in any way, so he seeks to handle this matter in the best way with Angelina Jolie.

“This is challenging because of his age, but he is doing what he can. Brad has avoided this courtroom scenario for years, and the last thing he would want is for this to have a negative outcome for everyone. It’s about getting his time with them. children”.

Likewise, another of the sources that ET questioned points out that “nobody wants this case more than Angelina”, so I hope that everything is resolved amicably!



