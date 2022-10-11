Angela Lansbury, the star of the films ‘Murder, She Wrote’ and ‘Beauty And The Beast’ has died at the age of 96.

The actress died five days before her 97th birthday.

Angela Lansbury, known for her roles on stage, in films and on television, has died at the age of 96.

Her death was confirmed by her family in a statement (via Deadline), which reads: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, Oct. October 11, 2022, just five days before his 97th birthday.

“In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Catherine and Ian, as well as five great-grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was preceded by the death of her 53-year-old husband Peter Shaw.”

A private family ceremony is scheduled for a later date.

Lansbury is known for starring in the detective series “She Wrote Murder”, as well as for leading roles in such musicals as “Gypsy”, “Sweeney Todd” and “The King and I”.

Other notable roles of the actor include “Knobs and Brooms” in 1971, “The Manchurian Candidate” and “Gaslight”. She also voiced Mrs. Pott in the classic 1991 Disney film Beauty and the Beast.