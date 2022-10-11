Angela Lansbury died: the beloved actress of cinema, theater and television was 96 years old

Angela Lansbury, one of the most beloved and famous actresses of theater, film and television, died at her home in Los Angeles today in her sleep, just five days before her 97th birthday.

Her death was reported by her family.

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are saddened to announce that their mother passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days before her 97th birthday,” the statement said. is reading.

Known to fans as the star of the long-running film “She Wrote Murder”, to Broadway fans as the uncompromising Aunt Mame and to movie lovers for her steadfast performances in “The Manchurian Candidate” and “Gaslight” among many other roles, Lansbury enjoyed one of the longest and most famous acting careers in Hollywood and New York.

“In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Catherine and Ian, as well as five great-grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was killed by her 53-year-old husband Peter Shaw. The private family ceremony will take place on a date to be determined later.”

A full obituary is being prepared…