Angela Bassett’s son Slater Vance apologized to Michael B. Jordan for participating in the TikTok trend “jokes about the death of celebrities.”

The viral hoax, which gained momentum by the end of 2022, is that someone secretly shoots another person, falsely informing him that a famous person has died.

In an already deleted video from TikTok, Bassett’s son, whom she shares with her husband and fellow actor Courtney B. Vance, falsely informed his parents that Jordan had died at the age of 35.

The video shows how Basset holds his hand on his heart in shock, constantly repeating: “Yeah, yeah.” Courtney is then heard telling her son, “Stop it. You’re playing.”

Many considered the video tasteless, especially since Basset and Jordan star in the films “Black Panther” and know each other personally.

Vance later apologized in an Instagram video on Saturday (December 31). However, this was later removed.

“I apologize to the whole family of Michael B Jordan, his extended family and directly to him, because he is my idol,” he said.

“To take part in such a trend is completely disrespectful. I don’t want any bad consequences for either his family or my parents, as they don’t deserve a negative reaction.

“I admit it was a mistake,” he continued. “I hope this can be a learning lesson for anyone who uses social media as a tool and source of entertainment to truly understand that your actions can have consequences beyond yourself.”

From other news: Jordan is about to make his directorial debut with Creed III, in which he also stars alongside Jonathan Majors.

In the third part, Jordan returns as Adonis “Donny” Creed, the son of Rocky Balboa’s former opponent and friend, Apollo Creed.

The release of Creed III is scheduled for March 2, 2023.