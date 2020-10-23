Angela Aguilar’s 5 tips to wears red

Ángela Aguilar has always boasted of having great beauty and a great sense of fashion. And it is that at 17 years the daughter of Pepe Aguilar is an expert when it comes to dressing. As proof we leave you her tips to look splendid in red, which we can take from her photographs on Instagram

1. Wear loose clothing

Red is a very striking and sensual color, but wearing it in loose-fitting garments gives a simple touch to the look, excellent for when you go out quickly in the morning.

2. Contrast of colors

Don’t be afraid to combine the colors. It can be with darker or brighter colors, red works with almost all.

3. Play with the textures

Using different textures in the garments helps to give depth to the look, whether with lines, cotton or printed styles.

4. Don’t wear too many accessories

When you wear red garments, avoid carrying many accessories, as this will cause you to look overloaded. Remember that it is a color that looks on its own.

5. Dare to a total look

A look in a single shade of red could be very daring, however you will see that it is an excellent option to look very elegant. Make sure the tone is not too bright for a more modest effect.



