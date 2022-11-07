Angel Gomes Says He Would Like to Return to Old Trafford

Former Manchester United player Angel Gomez said he “would like to return” to United.

This became known during an interview with the French edition of L’Equipe.

Gomez, who has been part of United’s academy since the age of six, left the club in 2020 and now plays for Lille.

Gomez was one of the most valuable members of United’s youth squad, receiving the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year Award in the 2016/17 season.

It was Jose Mourinho who gave Gomes his first debut when he was just 16 years old and he made 10 appearances for the club.

Despite the fact that he was predicted to have a great future at Old Trafford, he left for France for free.

Speaking about his decision to leave, the young man said: “It was a very difficult decision. Deep down I wanted to leave, but in my head I thought to stay.”

He continued: “I had to follow my heart. I felt like I needed to take another step in my career.”

“I felt that if I had stayed, I wouldn’t have had many opportunities. Luis Campos and Lille talked about their project, and I believed in it even more.”

Upon arrival, Gomes went on loan to Boavista, but after an impressive season returned to Lille, where he thrives.

Nevertheless, Gomes did not give up the idea of playing for United again, saying: “Do I imagine that I will ever come back? It is clear that at home.”

He continued: “I would like to come back. But in football you never know. I just need to stand on my feet and keep playing, making the most of it. I can’t predict what will happen in the future.”

So far this season, he has made 13 appearances for Lille, scoring one goal.