Angara rocket will carry spacecraft to travel to the Moon

Roscosmos President Dmitriy Rogozin announced that the Angara rocket will carry manned spacecraft to be placed in orbit for flights to the Moon.

Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) President Dmitriy Rogozin said on his Facebook account, “Having two rocket launch complexes from 2023 will allow to combine manned spacecraft into orbit and launch launches. We have already found the main vehicle to be used to start lunar exploration.”

Rogozin added that various new versions of the Angara rocket (5M, 5V) will become the main vehicle for sending heavy loads into space, and the universal tool in deep space exploration.

In May, Rogozin announced that Russia will begin testing of a super-heavy lunar rocket and plans to land astronauts on the Moon after 2028.

Roscosmos representatives have previously stated that construction of the moon base is planned to begin in late 2020.

Russia is also developing a ‘nuclear tug’ designed to explore the Moon and the depths of space. As stated in the contract for the development of the tug preliminary project, this vehicle will also be used to search for minerals on the Moon.

Reusable motors for super heavy rocket

Rogozin said that Roscosmos plans to develop reusable motors for a promising super-heavy rocket carrier.

Rogozin pointed out that a new main engine is essentially needed to provide dynamic backup and multiple use, and three-dimensional technology should be used to reduce the cost of mass production.

Rogozin underlined that Roscosmos will use the latest technologies, not existing ones, to produce the rocket.



