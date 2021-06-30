Aneel Announces 52% Increase In Extra Charge On Electricity Bills

Aneel: The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) announced this Tuesday afternoon (29) that the red flag level 2 rate will be readjusted. With the change, the value will rise from R$ 6.24 to R$ 9.49 for every 100 kWh consumed. The change marks a 52% increase in additional charges.

It is important to note that the 52% increase is only for red flag 2. In other words, the increase will not affect the overall collection.

Motivations

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, explained that the decision to increase is due to the water crisis currently faced in Brazil, the worst in 91 years. In a statement on television, Albuquerque urged the population to be more aware.

“The conscientious and responsible use of water and energy will considerably reduce the pressure on the electrical system, also reducing the cost of generated energy,” he declared. According to the minister, reservoirs are “considerably low” and prospects for the coming months are not favorable.

The change in the rate goes against the recommendations of the agency’s technical area. The division had suggested that the red flag 2 charge should go to BRL 11.50 per 100 kWh. The new value takes effect in July and is expected to remain until November.

Last Monday (28), the government also issued a provisional measure to create an inter-ministerial chamber to discuss the water and energy crisis in the country.