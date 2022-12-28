Ben Doak made his Premier League debut with Aston Villa, and Andy Robertson was “buzzing” for his fellow Scot, who plays “without fear”, regardless of opponents.

Lucas Digne certainly knows there is no fear after the 17-year-old wasted no time leaving the defender behind, much to the delight of the Liverpool bench.

They weren’t the only ones watching with admiration, as Robertson also kept an eye on Doak, for whom, as he admitted, he has a clear “weak spot.”

It was Doak’s second appearance and his fourth consecutive game for an adult team in the playing squad, another hint of his quality at such a young age, which fits with Jurgen Klopp’s belief that if you’re good enough, you’re old enough.

And the teenager, of course, keeps Klopp’s senior team in suspense during training, is not afraid to take them on himself, and this is expressed in the chances that he was given in adult matches.

“Young Ben, I have a weakness for him for obvious reasons,” Robertson told LFCTV. “When he came, I just dreamed about him, you know, at such a young age.

“He has been incredible since he joined the team, without fear, trying to beat us, keeping our youth, and you saw it.

“Fair play for all the young guys, they’re all getting active, and there are some brilliant ones around us, and it’s important that we try to help them.

“They are the future. Both of them [Baisetic and Doak] have shown that we have a pretty bright future.”

That’s right, Robbo.

Robertson has clearly taken Doak under his wing since the youngster moved in the summer, and it’s easy to see them together when the 17-year-old trains as an adult.

For Doak, having his national captain by his side will be invaluable as he hopes to continue the upward trajectory that Liverpool initially lured him away from Celtic.