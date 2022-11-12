Andy Robertson Equaled Leighton Baines’ Record And Topped The Premier League Charts.

With two assists in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Southampton, Andy Robertson equalled Leighton Baines and topped the Premier League charts for all time.

Robertson is among those in the Liverpool squad who are not waiting for the World Cup, but the Scot was in imperious form before the break.

The assists in the victory over Ajax and the defeat by Leeds were followed by a strong result in the victory over Tottenham last time in the Premier League before the long-awaited rest in the League Cup.

This was followed by two more triumphs in the 3-1 home match against Southampton on Saturday: first Roberto Firmino scored with his head, making the score 1-0, and then Darwin Nunez made an accurate shot below zero and fixed the final score.

At the same time, Robertson brought the number of assists in the Premier League to 53, including time spent for Hull, which equaled Baines’ record for Everton.

No defender has made more assists in the 30-year history of the English top division, and Ashley Young (71) ranks first in the official rankings, but spent most of his career as a winger.

Antonio Valencia (46) can be ignored for the same reasons, which means that Trent Alexander-Arnold (45) technically ranks third in the all-time ranking.

Robertson was ahead of his fellow Liverpool defender in a season in which the 66-year-old has yet to score a single goal in any competition.

The Scot, meanwhile, has four in 12 Premier League matches and seven in 17 League, Champions League and Community Shield matches.

He is now the leading source of assists for Liverpool this season, two ahead of Mohamed Salah, Kostas Tzimikas and Diogo Hota.

However, Robertson is behind both Salah (63) and Alexander-Arnold (61) when it comes to total assists for Liverpool.

Since the LFCHistory records began in the 1969-70 season, only 10 players have made more assists than Robertson (59), but Alexander-Arnold is the only defender to have done so.

The 26th number is likely to enter the top ten before the end of the campaign, and Steve Highway (66) will be the next closest eighth to him.