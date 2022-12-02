Andy Cohen Talks About Meghan Markle’s “Awkward” View of “Archetypes”

Although the Archetypes have come to an end, disputes about them remain. In fact, it would not be a mistake on our part to say that this time after the podcast was closed, there was the most speculation for the entire time of its existence. Starting with the mysterious statements of Meghan Markle provoking the media and ending with the statements of her guests, such as Andy Cohen, the “Archetypes” have been in the first headlines since Tuesday.

Meghan Markle has had several major public figures, such as Trevor Noah from The Daily Show and Andy Cohen from Bravo TV. In a big cultural conversation, they had an intellectual exchange of opinions about their main program. In fact, they also discussed the great influential shows that these brilliant people put on. Although it seemed like the perfect ending to the podcast, after it ended, things got too confusing.

Andy Cohen spoke about his communication with Meghan Markle

In addition to her session, Andy Cohen’s confessions about the platform in his own show were added to the outside noise. After a pleasant conversation with the Duchess, Cohen made some striking remarks about Markle the next day. On Wednesday’s episode of the SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen revealed live how he felt “awkward” after Markle introduced him at the session.

In the podcast, Markle claimed that she and Cohen had already met twice. Although the “Real Housewives” host didn’t seem to remember it, Markle stubbornly reminded the same thing. On Wednesday’s episode, Cohen admitted that “she (Meghan Markle) was happy to tell me…”. However, this only made him worse, he added, recalling how the presenter refused Markle an appearance on his WWHL in 2015.

Cohen admitted that Markle’s refusal to be an official guest in his speech was “the biggest mistake in the 13 years of the show’s existence.” Admitting his mistake, Cohen says he fully understands why Markle threw it in his face. It is reported that Cohen and Noah became two of the three men who will be on the Markle platform. The first season of “Archetypes” officially ended with them. There are also more updates of the same relatively dubious but possible second season.

