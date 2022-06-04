Andy Cohen reveals what makes RHODubai Special

Fans have been looking forward to Bravo’s new franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai, for a long time, and Andy Cohen has further increased their excitement by telling them why the cast of the show is special. Before the premiere of the new series “Real Housewives” fans could not wait for the new drama that will unfold. The show, filmed in the United Arab Emirates, promised several bright episodes after the release of the trailer. If there was anything to pay attention to, it was that these new housewives were full of sparkle and glamour.

The cast of RHODubai includes Sarah Al Madani, Lady of London Caroline Stanbury, Lesa Mila, Caroline Brooks, Chanel Ayan and Nina Ali. Of course, the usual Bravo housewives drama will be a test for beautiful ladies. In the trailer for the show, Caroline and 33-year-old Leza, one of the younger actors, got into a fight, and Leza snapped at Caroline to play with her “boy toy”. While the trailer has already promised unforeseen dramas, this is only part of what to expect as fans are about to blow their minds.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Bravo CEO Andy Cohen shared why the cast of the new show is unique. Andy, who said that Bravo producers have been intrigued by Dubai since the actors from Beverly Hills went there on vacation, noted that this time the women are diverse and brilliant. Andy believes that the show is “so international”, “glamorous” and “unusual”. The 54-year-old talk show host on radio and television spoke about the long-awaited return of Caroline, noting that the producers decided to fulfill the wishes of the audience, since the 46-year-old TV presenter is in Dubai. Andy also reflected on the other women on the show, stating that they’re all fun to date.

Andy was very attentive to Chanel’s personality. He said that he had never met anyone like Chanel in 16 years of production. The host of a television talk show called her wild and said that she went to the mall dressed in a ball gown. He said that Chanel is funny, beautiful, larger than life, and a very nice person with an incredible story. Andy also talked about Caroline’s marriage and home ownership, adding that viewers will find out why she doesn’t apologize. He also confirmed that the other girls have a great sense of humor that will make people laugh. Finally, Andy, who personally met with the women during their visit to New York, promised that fans would learn what it means to live in Dubai beyond the surface.

It seems that the “Real Housewives of Dubai” will be chaining fans to the screens for some time. While fans will love what each cast has to offer, Andy’s analysis of women could draw a lot of attention to Chanel. Chanel seems to have an exciting cast, and the audience is undoubtedly expecting to see her in the drama. Since the show has already premiered, fans will now be more interested than ever in confirming that Andy’s description of the cast is accurate.