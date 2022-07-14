Andy Cohen burned his fingers by grabbing a curling iron during a WWHL commercial break: “It hurts”

Andy Cohen at the opening of the Plaza Suite Broadway at the Hudson Theater in New York on March 28, 2022. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Oh! Andy Cohen got a painful burn on his hand after accidentally grabbing the included curling iron.

Andy Cohen, The Best moments with Anderson Cooper’s best friend

The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 13, during the commercial break of his late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. However, the episode continued, as the 54-year-old producer of “Real Housewives” froze his hand, informing the audience about the sad events.

“Welcome back to ‘Watch What Happens Live,'” Cohen said, reintroducing the series. “I’m Andy Cohen at a club where you could drink too much and make an inappropriate statement, or they could grab Carol Brooks’ curling iron with their hands during a commercial break and get burned, which I just did!”

The superficial author exclaimed irritably, “Oh my God,” fanning himself with a hint card. “It hurts me. I’m not kidding.” He later tweeted: “It hurts.”

Later in the episode, the dispatcher informed the host that fans were concerned about his well—being, and noted that ice was not the best remedy for burns.

—Okay, then I’ll take it off,” he said, putting the ice next to him. “Can someone bring me something that’s good for burns?”

The St. Louis, Missouri native eventually got some finger bandages, also telling the public that he “dipped them in milk” and smeared them with burn cream. “But I’m shaking, which is very strange,” he added about the injury.

The most talkative writer may find it easier to recover from physical burns than from the emotional ones he has recently encountered. Cohen shared that he is “extremely upset” with “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah after she pleaded guilty to fraud using electronic means of communication.

“I’m… upset because, to be honest, you get to know someone and you like them,” the TV presenter said on his Radio Andy show on Wednesday, noting that he really wanted to “cheer up” the mother of two children. on.

The 48-year-old Shah, who was arrested in March 2021, changed her initial declaration of innocence during a court hearing in New York on Monday, July 11. After pleading guilty to charges of fraud using electronic means of communication, the U.S. Attorney’s office agreed to drop the second charge. conspiracy to launder money.

The executive producer stressed that he was “especially upset for her victims,” saying that the Bravo star “lied for so long and claimed to me that she was an example of someone who was wrongly accused.”

He also noted that he “didn’t have time to read anything about it [or] process it, [because] we were live on air” when news of the Utah native’s statement became public.