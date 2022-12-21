Andy Cohen Actually Responded to a Twitter User Who quipped About His New Year’s Eve Program With Anderson Cooper

Well, folks, we’re almost at the end of another year. As usual, one of the ways to clear the deck and prepare for any, hopefully, wonderful events, for many of us is to put on far—fetched outfits and go out on New Year’s Eve. But! If the thought of joining revellers of varying degrees of insanity fills you with horror, guess what? You can always have a drink at home and watch Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s party all night long in warm clothes on CNN. However, now, after someone on social media joked about Cohen about these celebrations, he really responded.

How did Andy Cohen respond to a scathing comment about CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast?

I think many of us will agree that this year flew by unnoticed, and was also something of a confusing, maddening job (for a number of not very pleasant reasons). However, we are now in the midst of the festive season (which has given us a number of entries in the schedule of Christmas films in 2022), and soon there will be several New Year’s holidays that can be watched on TV. One of them is the often wild and wildly unpredictable New Year’s Eve broadcast live on CNN, but the mastermind of “Real Housewives” recently felt the need to respond to a sarcastic Twitter user who is not happy with the show at all:

The excitement is building for New Years Eve on CNN! Your comments today have been so uplifting! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/JuLqZWdpdZ — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 20, 2022

All right, Andy! This is certainly one way to respond when someone calls you an “idiot”, you and your co-host are “clowns”, and declares that the network that allows you to host New Year’s Eve fun since 2017 (Cooper has been there since 2002) “can do much better” than you both.

In truth, while viewers can watch several celebrations on television at the end of each year, the Cohen/Cooper Festival has been known for many years that it is likely to go off the rails somewhat and lead to a lot of viral moments. The host of Watch What Happens Live spoke out against the Times Square umbrella policy live, ranted about outgoing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and openly admitted that he was “smashed on CNN” because he and other hosts participating in the event. don’t hide that you drink live and allow frequent inappropriate comments.

Obviously, many fans love watching serious news anchors often lose their temper on one of the main nights of the year dedicated to partying and drinking, but with a slight change of leadership on the channel, Variety reports that some of the drinking that led to such amazing and funny viral NYE moments may now be coming to an end. Let’s hope that if this really happens, we’ll still get at least some of the random oddities that this release is known for.