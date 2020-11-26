Android users will get new emojis faster

Nowadays, both young people and older people frequently use emojis when communicating with each other on mobile devices or sharing on social media. Realizing that the emoji presentation on the Android platform is not very good, Google is preparing to make it possible to renew these emojis faster in the coming period.

Normally new emojis come with major system updates. Users do not have much control over them. However, Google plans to change the distribution of emojis to the operating system with the Android Open Source Project (ASOP) Gerrit. One of these changes will also allow users to change the records in the emoji library.

Thus, both Google and third parties will be able to make changes to the emoji library without the need for a major update on Android. Although it is not yet known when this opportunity will be offered to users, Google is expected to implement the related change with the new version of Android.

The new version of Android, which will be released next year, will not give users more control over emojis alone. With this version, users will be introduced to 217 new emojis.



