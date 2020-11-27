Android TV now allows 8K streams on YouTube

Owners of modern devices with Android TV can now stream content via the YouTube app in 8K resolution. The novelty was added in a recent update in the application, now in version 2.12.08.0

Previously, 4K was the maximum supported on the platform, but now Google is already preparing for a gradual transformation of the industry, which gradually should receive more and more models of supported TVs, in addition to recorded content and made available in the resolution. Cast Connect, which is an evolution in Google’s video content streaming technology, has also been added to the new firmware.

However, not all devices will receive the novelty. As noted by the Android Police website, the 8K feature only works for Android TV devices running Android 10 or higher. In addition, the possibility of viewing HDR content via the AV1 codec even appeared in the update logs, but it is not available.

Broadcasting in this resolution began in Japan in 2018, the same year that the first models and concepts of 8K televisions appeared in the edition of IFA, one of the largest technology fairs in the world. Samsung models arrived in Brazil in 2019 still at a hefty price: from R $ 25 thousand.



