Android, The Process Of Deleting Phone Call History On Their Phones.

Android phone users can easily check the list of calls they have made, received or missed. Although the layout of the Phone applications varies according to the brand, model and user interface, the operations are generally not different from each other. In case you want to delete a specific call or your entire call history on your Android phone, you can follow the steps below.

Find and open the Phone app on your Android phone. The search history will appear as a list.

phone. The search history will appear as a list. Switch to the Recording tab located in the bottom bar.

Click the three-dot menu icon in the upper right corner. Click Delete from the pop-up menu.

Next to each call log you will see the rings for selection. Click to select the call logs you want to delete. When you’re done, click the Delete button that appears at the bottom.

If you want to delete all call logs, select the All ring in the upper left corner. Then click the Delete button.

Alternative method to Android phone call history deletion: Wiping the phone and returning it to factory settings

If Android phone call history deletion doesn’t help you, you can also do a factory data reset. This deletes all the files and settings on your system as well as the call logs including sent calls, received calls and missed calls. But this is the last option and don’t forget to make a backup of your data stored on your Android smartphone before doing a factory reset.