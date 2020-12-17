Android phones will now last longer

Google and Qualcomm gave good news for Android update support period. Software support for new flagships with Qualcomm processors will be 3 years. Security patch support for devices powered by Snapdragon 888 processor will be given for 4 years.

The software support period of Android smartphones was the target of criticism when compared to the rival operating system iOS. Samsung and Google Pixel devices have taken the first steps for this situation before. Both brands gave users major Android updates for their flagship devices for 3 years. Now, an agreement has been made between the US mobile processor manufacturer Qualcomm and Google on software support.

Google and Qualcomm, Android update support period; Snapdragon extended to 3 years for all smartphones with 888 processors. Security patches for new devices powered by the Qualcomm processor will extend to 4 years.

The expectations on this topic were actually more. Earlier rumors were that 4 years of major update support will be offered to Android users. However, the period announced for this support was 3 years. When we look at the competitor operating system iOS, we see that the devices receive software support for 5 years. However, we have seen that this issue is not ignored on the Android side.



