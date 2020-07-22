Android may not work on phones with low RAM

According to documents found by XDA Developers, Android 11 will not be available on entry-level phones with 2 GB of RAM or less. Instead of using the full version of the system, Google intends to implement the optimized edition Android 11 Go as standard on input devices.

The information was found in a supposed guide to configuring the optimized operating system. According to the text, “all new products released with Android 11, if they have 2 GB of RAM or less, will have to be launched as an Android Go device”.

The optimized system will also be on devices with Android 10 and support for updates that are released in the last quarter of 2020. According to the document, if the smartphone does not meet the memory requirements to run the full version of the OS, the device will receive the Go edition .

The files point out, however, that older devices with 2 GB of RAM must keep the standard version of the system and should not be converted to Android Go. That is, if the user has an Android 10 phone with a low amount of RAM released in early 2020 or in 2019, the trend is that the device will still receive the full OS.

Android Go was originally launched by Google to offer a decent usage experience on devices in the range of 1 GB of RAM. If the leaked information is confirmed, Android 11 will practically bring 2 GB as a minimum requirement, which should increase the scope of the optimized version of the system and the amount of memory in incoming cell phones.

In addition to this requirement, the document found by XDA brings a new requirement for the Go edition of the operating system. According to the leak, phones with 512 MB of RAM will not be supported by Google Mobile Services, which includes apps like Gmail, Chrome and Maps.

If the change is confirmed, the trend is for brands to stop launching entry-level smartphones with less than 1 GB of RAM. Another alternative is to adopt third-party solutions as standard, which ends up making the phone less attractive to users who are already integrated with the company’s services.

So far, Google has not officially commented on the matter; therefore, the information should be treated only as rumors.



