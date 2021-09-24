Android Gains Control Through Eye Movements and Facial Gestures

Thinking about making Android more inclusive, Google announced this Thursday (23) the arrival of new accessibility features to the operating system. One of them is called Camera Switches and is capable of detecting eye movements and facial gestures.

The tool, which uses the phone’s front camera and artificial intelligence to track the look and face, allows you to associate movements to some commands. Without using hands or voice, the person can open apps to listen to music, watch videos or access emails, in addition to opening notifications, going back to the home screen and pausing functions.

There are six gesture options to scan and select: look up, right, left, smile, open your mouth, and raise your eyebrows. After choosing the best alternative, the user can define how long to keep the gesture and how big it must be to be detected, and test the feature before activating it.

According to the search giant, Camera Switches are available in 80 languages, including Portuguese, and work together with physical switches. To enable it, you need to open Android accessibility settings and search for “Access Switch” or download the app from the Play Store.

What’s New in Lookout and Action Blocks Apps

Launched in 2019, Lookout aims to make the physical world more accessible to people who are blind or have low vision. It received Documents mode last year, capable of capturing text, and with the new update made available it has now started to read handwritten texts by simply pointing the camera at the manuscript.

In the case of Action Blocks, whose function is to facilitate access to different tasks on the smartphone, the novelty is the launch of the Portuguese version, with the app being called Action Blocks.