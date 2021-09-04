Android: Find Out How To Update Your Android Version

Android: Updating your smartphone can be a good option for those who want to have more advanced and optimized features. However, it is not always possible to do this. Either because your model is not compatible with a certain version of Android, or because it can slow down your device or even crash.

Android version

Therefore, the first thing to do is to check which operating system version is installed on your mobile device. This is a very simple procedure, but it is essential before checking for updates. By default, you can find this out in the “Settings” menu.

From that point on, there are some variations depending on your device. That’s because not all manufacturers use pure Android on their devices. Samsung, for example, uses One UI, while Xiaomi has MIUI. Both are software based, but with some specifications for their devices.

Anyway, once you’ve accessed the “Settings” menu, just look for the “About” tab — or something equivalent — which is located at the bottom of the menu (usually the last or one of the last options). There, you can check the software version, when it was last updated, and other technical information.

Updating the operating system

Remember that phones that already use the operating system usually receive notifications when there is an update available. So, if your device is part of the models that will receive the new versions, it is likely that you will not need to look for this update in the settings. Just access it by notification.

However, if something has happened or you want to make sure you have the most current version, just access the “Settings” menu again. This time, you will look for the tab “System”, “Software Update” or something similar, depending on your model. This tab is usually located next to the one showing your device details also at the bottom of the menu.

Now you can check if there are any updates available. Remember that to update your device, it must have more than 15% battery and enough space in internal storage. If you start the update but it doesn’t finish, it’s possible that the problem is one of the two.

It is also important to remember that not every device with this operating system is updated at the same time. Each company takes time to adapt the operating system update to their own platform and to the models that will receive the new version. For this reason, it is also important to check the manufacturer’s website if the update is already available and if your device is compatible with it.