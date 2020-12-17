Android Auto wins map app not made by Google

Sygic will be the first navigation application developed by third parties to receive support for Android Auto. Very popular in Europe, it offers the service based on a global GPS with the assistance of drivers on traffic information. Currently, only Waze and Google Maps are on the platform, both developed by Google.

Recently, some registered users have had access to the beta version of the Slovak app with the car interface. With similar functions to competitors, one of its differentials is offline browsing.

According to the experiences of users of the Reddit forum, the beta version of Sygic for Android Auto brings an interface very similar to Google Maps. Therefore, it has a well-organized layout that does not distract the driver.

In addition, the application is optimized to run in conjunction with other programs. For example, it displays navigation instructions in the bottom bar when a media app is active.

So far, there is no information on when the Sygic edition for Android Auto will be made available to the general public. Anyway, it shows the potential to compete with the aforementioned Maps and Waze – both developed by Google.



