Android Auto Will Let You See More Things On Your Split Screen

Android Auto is the best feature you have to use your phone while driving. The rules say so, and it is that you cannot manipulate your mobile while driving, but you can always use voice commands to perform quick functions. You will find what is really important directly on the browser screen and very soon you will have more information with the split screen of Android Auto.

More control options with split screen

Google has positioned its phones very well in the automotive world. Thanks to Google Maps, they were placed on the dashboard of many vehicles to reach the destination as quickly as possible, but Android Auto has given much more than this. This variation of the operating system has helped make it easier to control it from the dashboard screen and with voice commands.

But in the Mountain View house they have more plans for this version of the system, which includes improvements at the design level. In this sense, according to what can be seen in ReviewGeek, we will see an aesthetic change that includes the integration of a split screen in the browser window.

This means that it will be possible to have several active applications on the screen, which is a double-edged sword. Yes, it is very good to have different applications on the screen such as Maps and Spotify in the same space, but in the same way it can be somewhat dangerous in the fact that you have so much information on the screen that can distract you.

This may be the only downside to this evolution of the system. If we go to the present, the interface shows a single application on the screen and the one you just closed on a toolbar. This second has a function with quick accesses whenever possible, as it happens with Spotify, that you can pause the song or advance it.

What is also appreciated is a redistribution of the buttons, to the point of putting the notifications section, access to other apps, the Google Assistant button, the time, the battery and the coverage of the device at the bottom.

It remains to be seen when this feature will arrive, but everything indicates that there are already beta program users who have it enabled to bring it in the nearest future.